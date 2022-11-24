"That's too cheap" - Hansi Flick refuses to blame One Love armband debate for Germany's shock 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Japan

Germany coach Hansi Flick refused to blame his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup loss against Japan on the debate surrounding the One Love armband.

Flick's side were not allowed to wear the One Love armband during the World Cup. They showed their protest by sending a strong message to FIFA before the commencement of the game as German players held onto their mouths as a sign of protest.

Fick said the controversy didn't hinder his team's performance on the pitch:

"No, I'm not looking for excuses. That's too cheap for me."

Ilkay Gundogan gave the four-time world champions the lead from the spot in the 33rd minute of the game. However, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes of the game to seal the win for Japan.

Germany manager Hansi Flick spoke about the One Love armband before the start of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

German manager Hansi Flick said that they decided not to wear the One Love armband at the expense of a player. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Flick said (via MSN):

"We talked about it. A yellow card, it could happen. If (Joshua) Kimmich has to leave the pitch, we have (Thomas) Muller. However, it is unclear, and just the mere threat of sanctions (from FIFA) was something that is difficult for us, especially as it was so short notice.

"The associations decided to not do anything at the expense of the players, taking responsibility off their shoulders. That's why the situation is what it is now. I am sorry that we can't even be here and take a stand for human rights apparently."

Flick also stated that his team's goal is to win the World Cup:

"Well, at least that's the goal. Over the past couple of days, we had great practice sessions. We had a very satisfying last practice before the game. We have very good conditions now to get into the game. Of course, we're aware that our group is strong. Still, we have to be very positive."

Given the lackluster start the 2014 world champions had, they will need an immediate turnaround to make Flick's expectations a realistic possibility.

