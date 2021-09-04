"That’s why he chose me" - Barcelona signing reveals why Ronald Koeman chose him

Luuk de Jong has raised plenty of eyebrows after Barcelona decided to replace the outgoing Antoine Griezmann with a 31-year-old Dutch forward. However, Luuk de Jong has revealed why Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman opted for him in the transfer window.

Speaking to Barca TV (via Barca Blaugranes), Luuk de Jong said he has a great rapport with Ronald Koeman whilst working together for the Dutch national side. The forward believes he can add something different to Barcelona's style of play which is why Koeman decided to go with him. De Jong said:

“I always had a really good relationship with Koeman. For me it’s really special to go to Barcelona and work with him again. We can always speak good together about tactics because we know each other from the national team of Holland already."

“He told me he wanted a different type of striker in the team and that’s why he chose me so he can change things in games. People know my qualities and Koeman does as well. Hopefully it will work out really well.”

Luuk de Jong has arrived from Sevilla on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Luuk de Jong hopes knowing some Dutch stars will help him at Barcelona

Luuk de Jong is hoping that having Dutch teammates like Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay at Barcelona will help him settle into his new surroundings. De Jong added:

“It’s really nice to meet players I know like Memphis and Frenkie. I have a good relationship with Memphis and Frenkie in the national team. I know Memphis also from PSV, we always played really good together and we showed it a lot of times. Hopefully it will work out at Barcelona as well."

The 31-year-old forward also has the advantage of knowing Marc-Andre ter Stegen from his time at Borussia Monchengladbach:

“Also I know Marc-Andre ter Stegen from my time at Borussia Monchengladbach. We played together for one year, so for me it’s nice I know some people before I can go there so they can help me. I am really happy to join.”

Barcelona had a decent transfer window, making some shrewd signings this summer. The Catalan giants have signed the likes of Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Sergio Agüero and Luuk de Jong on free transfers.

