"That's clear, no question" - Ten Hag chooses between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal

Erik ten Hag chose Manchester United legend Roy Keane over Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira ahead of the two Premier League giants' clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4).

Keane and Vieira shared one of the most intense rivalries in the history of English football. Both players were very important in their respective teams' success in late 1990s and early 2000s.

Keane was a midfield mainstay for Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United while Vieira played the same sort of role for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

Ten Hag, when asked to choose between the duo, went with United legend Keane ahead of Vieira as he told Sky Sports (via UtdDistrict):

"That's clear, no question. Keane."

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Erik ten Hag on Roy Keane or Patrick Vieira: "That's clear, no question. Keane." [Sky Sports] 🗣 Erik ten Hag on Roy Keane or Patrick Vieira: "That's clear, no question. Keane." [Sky Sports]

Keane played 472 games for United, scoring 51 goals and assisting 36 times. He won the Premier League seven times with the Red Devils, also lifting the Champions League in the 1998-99 season.

Vieira, meanwhile, donned the Arsenal jersey 400 times, scoring 32 goals and assisting 44 times. He won the league title thrice and the FA Cup four times with the Gunners.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag talks about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't started since United's 4-0 loss against Brentford, but the Red Devils have won all three of their games since.

Club captain Harry Maguire has also been on the sidelines alongside Ronaldo. The Dutch tactician opened up on his decision to drop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as he told Sky Sports News:

"I do have emotion when I make decisions, use intuition and feelings but they have to be rational and strategic if you want to go in the direction where Manchester United want to go, and we all have to be on the same page.

"I have to be clinical and ask what is the best for the club and the team and what is the process and to improve. I have to be transparent and clear and to communicate."

Ten Hag further added that once the legendary Portuguese fits into United's style of play, he will make an impact in big games because of the sheer quality he possesses. The former Ajax manager added:

"He showed it last year and not that long ago so now he needs to fit in our way of playing, if he does that, he will decide the games because of his capabilities."

Ronaldo is yet again on the bench as Manchester United play Arsenal at Old Trafford in a mega Premier League clash. The Red Devils are currently in the lead as new signing Antony opened his Premier League account in the 35th minute.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit