"That’s completely up to him" - Mikel Arteta on Ben White following the Arsenal star's decision to snub England call-up

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his take on Ben White's decision to snub the England national team's call up.

White has been out of the international scene since leaving the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup 2022 camp midway through the tournament. Reports percolated that he had a tense situation with assistant manager Steve Holland, which led to the defender leaving the camp.

White then suffered a series of injuries and stayed out of the squad. England manager Gareth Southgate, however, was ready to call him back into the squad for the recent friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, which the player declined.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has now spoken on the matter, telling the media ahead of his team's Premier League away clash against Manchester City (via Metro):

"I think he has received a lot of love and you just have to see what his teammates and everybody in football thinks of him, the ones who have been close."

Arteta added:

"I think people have respected his decision and hopefully one day he is prepared to represnt his country in the best possible way, but that's completely upto him."

When further asked whether he knew why White wasn't ready to represent England in the recent international break, Arteta said:

"No, that's a question, and he's the one who has to reply [to it]".

Ben White has been a key player for the Gunners this season. The 26-year-old has made 39 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and laying out four assists for his teammates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about Gareth Southgate's take on Ben White

England manager Gareth Southgate was also asked about Ben White's decision to snub his national team's call-up. He dismissed that White had any issues with assistant manager Holland and said that the door remains open for the defender.

Mikel Arteta was recently quizzed by the media about whether he was surprised to see Southgate speaking publicly on the issue. The Arsenal boss said (quotes via Metro):

"I don't know. That's something between them. I don't know the arrangement and what they've agreed [upon], that's completely upto them."

Arteta furthered:

"As manager I want the best for him both personally and professionally and he really needs to feel it."

Arsenal's Ben White has so far represented England's senior team four times. Under the current circumstances, the fullback going to the Euro 2024 with his national team looks unlikely.