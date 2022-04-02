"That’s Cristiano" - Jaap Stam urges Manchester United to build the team around Ronaldo and two midfield stars

Jaap Stam has told Manchester United to build the team around their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with support from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. Stam believes Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford and will be the priority striker for the Premier League club.

Stam also stated that Manchester United should try to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford as he feels the French international brings something unique to the table.

Stam discussed the situation at Manchester United with BettingExpert. When asked around which player United should build their team around, the ex-defender said:

"Well, the midfield of course, and the defence is very important. When you’re looking at the squad now, there are a few players I think you work around in building your team. That’s Cristiano if you want to keep him.

"I think Bruno as well, in the midfield. I would keep Pogba, also there is a big discussion. But I think you need to use him in a certain way because I like him as a player and what he can bring.”

Stam also shared his views on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho and added:

"You’ve got wingers, Rashford on the wing, with a lot of pace. There’s Sancho as well for the other side that you can use as well. With his right foot, he comes in from the left, on the inside with his right."

Jaap Stam says he would join as coach 'straight away' if Manchester United approach him

Jaap Stam also revealed that he would accept the managerial role 'straight away' if United asked him to take over from Ralf Rangnick. Stam stated that he enjoyed many campaigns with United and would waste no time joining the team as a manager. He said:

“If they would ask me, I would do it straight away without a doubt. You know United is my life as well. I’ve had great seasons over there, it’s been very important for me”

