“That’s no disrespect, but he’s better than them” – Agbonlahor feels 26-year-old Premier League star should join Liverpool 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers to partner Alexis Mac Allister. The Portuguese midfielder is keen on leaving his current club and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wants to add experienced midfielders to his side.

Football Insider reported that the Merseysiders had a deal in place to sign Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Argentine is set to join for a stunning £70 million fee in the summer.

Agbonlahor believes the Reds should spend half of Mac Allister's amount and get Neves too. He was quoted by Liverpool ECHO:

“He wants to play at a top club, and he’s said he wants to play in the Champions League. Liverpool aren’t in that competition, but they’re a big club, a big draw - and I’m sure they can attract top players like him."

He added:

“I just can’t see him staying at Wolves. If you’re a starter for Portugal, you should be at a better club than Wolves. That’s no disrespect, but he’s better than them. Liverpool need midfielders, but they can’t quite afford (Moises) Caicedo or (Declan) Rice. But Neves, you could get him for half the price of those two - I’m sure.”

Liverpool released Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, leaving a big hole in the midfield department. Hence, the likes of Neves and Mac Allister would be good signings for the club.

Liverpool target confirms desire to play in UEFA Champions League

Ruben Neves spoke to the media after the final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal on May 28, putting his future at Wolverhampton in the balance. The Portuguese midfielder claimed that he was open to staying, but is keeping his options open

Neves was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

"I want to be here but I never hide that I want to play Champions League football. It's a hard decision. Me and my family love it here, but in football you have to go for your main goals. Nothing's happened yet. If it was my last game here I really enjoyed it and I'm very thankful for the last six seasons."

Neves scored six goals and assisted once in 35 games in the league this season. Daily Mirror have claimed that Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese star this summer.

However, Barcelona have been the one leading the chase as Marca report. Joan Laporta is keen on getting the midfielder as a favor to Jorge Mendes. Manager Xavi is also open to having Neves as the replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets.

