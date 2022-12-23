“That’s the DNA that the United fans want” - Evra names 2 Manchester United players who impressed him the most this season

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has heaped praise on two new Old Trafford signings, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro. The duo have guided the Red Devils to 5th place on the Premier League table, with just under half of the season gone.

Speaking to BetFair, Evra noted that Martinez and Casimero have been vital for the Red Devils because of their passion and hunger. First, he hailed Casemiro's efforts:

"Casemiro has had a massive impact, he's one of the best midfield players in the world right now. You can see that's the DNA that the United fans want to see. He wants the discipline and I love that, that's how you're going to go far."

Then, he went on to praise Lisandro Martinez:

"Lisandro Martinez has impressed me this season. At the beginning of the season when he signed everyone was talking about his height, he's a pitbull. He's angry."

The Manchester United legend also noted that they play with their hearts for the club:

"That's what United fans want to see. The South American players have that passion, they have hunger to give everything, they play with their heart. He wants to bleed for the club and you can see now partnering him with any player he will do the job and he will cover."

Lisandro Martinez won the recently concluded FIFA World Cup with Argentina, which will certainly see his stock rise at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also praises Casemiro

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag believes that the acquisition of Casemiro has been crucial for the team's impressive start to the season. The Brazilian midfielder joined United from Real Madrid in August and has made a strong start to his time at the club.

Ten Hag believes that Casemiro, who has won five Champions League titles, brings a winning mentality and can help accelerate the team's progress towards success.

Speaking to Dutch publication Voetbal International (via United In Focus), Ten Hag acknowledged the Brazilian midfielder's importance:

“To get that [winning mentality] into the dressing room, you need personalities. That’s why the purchase of Casemiro was so important. He can speed up the process, because he knows what you have to do to win titles.”

Casemiro has already won Manchester United's player of the month award for October and is expected to be a key contributor to the team going forward.

