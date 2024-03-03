“That’s embarrassing” - Aurelien Tchouameni and 2 other Real Madrid stars react to referee Gil Manzano’s controversial decision

Real Madrid stars Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior, and Eduardo Camaviga reacted on social media after Los Blancos' controversial 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday, March 2.

The game at Mestalla was a high-voltage affair with the home side taking a two-goal lead inside 30 minutes, courtesy of goals from Hugo Duro (27') and Roman Yaremchuk (30').

Vinicius brought his team back on level terms, scoring a brace (45+5', 76'). However, a dramatic incident took place late in the game that overshadowed the match.

Jude Bellingham had headed in a Brahim Diaz cross in the injury time. Referee Gil Manzano, though, blew the final whistle when the ball was in the air. The confusing circumstances saw Bellingham sent off for complaining to the referee.

Tchouameni reacted on social media after the game, tweeting:

"That’s embarrassing."

Both Camavinga and Vinicius commented under Tchouameni's post. Check out the comments below:

Real Madrid retained their status as La Liga leaders despite the draw at the Mestalla. Carlo Ancelotti's team now have 66 points from 27 matches and lead second-placed Girona by seven points, having played one game more.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gives his honest assessment of the Valencia game

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti accepted that his team could have lost the game at the Mestalla. However, he was also pleased with how his team made a good comeback after a disappointing first-half performance.

Speaking to the media after the high-voltage Valencia clash, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I go away with the feeling that we could've lost because we played very badly in the first half, but also that we could've won by coming from behind , as we have done on other occasions. I'm left somewhere in between."

Los Blancos return to action on March 6 to play RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg. They won the first leg in Germany 1-0.

