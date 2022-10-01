“That’s the end of his career hopefully”, “I’m honestly sick of him” – Tottenham fans brutally slam 23-year-old Spurs star for his poor display in 3-1 defeat to Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur fans were irate with defender Emerson Royal for his red card in their 3-1 derby loss to Arsenal earlier today (October 1) in the Premier League.

Spurs succumbed to their first league defeat of the season at the Emirates as the Gunners made their dominance count.

To rub salt into the visitors' wounds, Emerson was sent off midway through the second half for a nasty challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.

In a desperate attempt to win the ball back, the Tottenham defender lunged forward at his Brazilian compatriot. He scraped his studs down the latter's ankle and referee Anthony Taylor showed him a straight red card.

The Lilywhites were left to play the last half an hour with just 10-men, something which Arsenal capitalized on.

Granit Xhaka scored for the hosts just minutes later and the Gunners were 3-1 ahead, effectively ending the tie as a contest.

Spurs fans were absolutely furious at Royal for his actions, and took to Twitter to express their frustrations at the 23-year-old:

Emerson joined Tottenham last summer from Barcelona for €25 million. He has played 51 matches for the club but has often been criticized for his poor attacking skills and defensive liabilities.

Tottenham's long unbeaten run ends

Tottenham came into the match on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, stretching all the way back to last season.

However, the side were brought back down to earth today as Arsenal ran the ring around their north London derby rivals with a clinical display.

Thomas Partey put the hosts in front in the 20th minute before Harry Kane restored parity for Spurs shortly after from the penalty spot.

The Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! FT: Arsenal 3-1 TottenhamThe Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! FT: Arsenal 3-1 TottenhamThe Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! 😎 https://t.co/3iKMFcNOmv

With the game level at 1-1 at the break, the Gunners came flying out of the blocks in the second half. They went in front just four minutes after the restart through Gabriel Jesus.

Granit Xhaka then put the final in Tottenham's coffin in the 69th minute as Arsenal won the derby at home for the third time in a row.

Spurs saw their long unbeaten run come to an end and Manchester City remain the only team still unbeaten in the league. The Cityzens will play tomorrow in their own derby against Manchester United.

Spurs, meanwhile, will next take on Eintracht Frankfurt away on October 4 in the UEFA Champions League.

