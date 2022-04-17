"That's exactly what Arsenal need" - Ian Wright urges Arsenal to sign strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that the Gunners need to sign strikers like Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Highlighting the north London club's recent struggles in front of goal, the former England international suggested they sign a proper striker.

The Gunners and the Red Devils experienced contrasting fates in their Premier League matches on Saturday, 16 April. Ronaldo's hat-trick gave United a 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Southampton beat the Gunners 1-0 at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal have now scored just two goals in their last five league matches, losing four of them. Speaking of Ronaldo's impact for United this season on Premier League Productions, Wright said (via HITC):

“He’s got 13 points alone from winning goals that he’s scored for them. That’s what you get at Man United. That’s exactly what Arsenal need, because if he wasn’t playing for United they’d be nowhere near where they are. That’s what you pay for and that’s what he’s delivered, he’s amazing.”

The Portuguese superstar is Manchester United's highest goalscorer this season, scoring 21 goals in 35 matches in all appearances.

Ronaldo could be the difference-maker between Arsenal and Manchester United this season

Arsenal and Manchester United started the season with different expectations. United were expected to challenge for the league title. The Gunners, in contrast, would've been happy to make it into Europe after back-to-back eighth-placed finishes.

However, the two teams are now in an intense battle for fourth place. They are level on points and goal difference, with United being ahead (fifth) of Arsenal (sixth) on goals scored (52-45).

Mikel Arteta's men have struggled with goalscoring, as mentioned earlier. Their two main strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, have scored just 11 goals between them in all competitions this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have scored eight for Arsenal combined. Teemu Pukki has scored 10 Premier League goals for 20th-placed Norwich this season.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have scored eight for Arsenal combined. Teemu Pukki has scored 10 Premier League goals for 20th-placed Norwich this season.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have scored eight for Arsenal combined. 😳 https://t.co/SsjEElr5rE

Meanwhile, Manchester United have often been saved by Ronaldo's heroics. In addition to one against Norwich, he also scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in March.

While United's defense has struggled, the Portuguese star's ability to score important goals has kept them in the race for the top four.

This could well turn out to be the difference between where the two teams end the season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored a brace in United's 3-2 win over the Gunners earlier this season. They now face each other on Saturday, 23 April, in what is a crucial game for their aspirations for the top four.

Both teams are currently three points below fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

