"That’s exactly what he demands" - Alan Shearer reveals what Arsenal should do to get the best out of Victor Gyokeres after Forest win

Alan Shearer believes Arsenal need to speed up their play to help Viktor Gyokeres. He said that sometimes their players take a lot of touches, which leads to attacks breaking down.
The Gunners signed Gyokeres from Sporting CP for a reported fee of £64 million, including add-ons, this summer. He has scored three goals in four games for them so far. He scored in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday.
After the game, Alan Shearer said on Premier League Productions (via Metro):
"I think to get the best out of him he’s going to need early balls into the box. I highlighted at half time when they have too many touches perhaps, this [Eze’s assist] is a great example of not doing that. It’s a wonderful ball over the top but the hardest part is for the winger to put that on a plate for Gyokeres, first time ball, early ball, that’s exactly what he demands."
"If Arsenal continue to do that… they still didn’t get the balance right as I said at half time, but I thought it was a little bit better in the second half when Calafiori whipped one or two early balls in. He’ll get a shed load of goals if they keep on getting balls into the box early."
Eberechi Eze, who joined the Gunners from Crystal Palace in the summer, received a ball on the left wing seconds into the second half. He put a low cross in for Gyokeres to finish comfortably.
Alan Shearer's half-time analysis of Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in Nottingham win
During half-time of the Premier League clash, Alan Shearer said that Viktor Gyokeres should not be dropping deep during Arsenal's build-up. He said that the Gunners need to deliver crosses early, highlighting Noni Madueke in particular.
Shearer said:
"There’s no need for him to come short, he’s not going to score that many goals if he keeps doing that. In his defence, you’ve also got to think how many touches Madueke takes. Sometimes as a forward you need an early ball. As I said, the balance is not taking away what the wingers are good at, but then there’s a lack of movement."
"This is the understanding, knowing when and how the ball can come in. If you know that and you’ve got a great understanding of who you are playing with, you can make your run early knowing that ball is coming in. At the minute they still trying to work that balance out between what’s best for the winger and what’s best for the centre forward."
Arsenal have won three and lost one of their four Premier League games this season. They will next face Athletic Club at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16.