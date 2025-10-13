“That’s not an excuse” - After complaint from Cristiano Ronaldo, Senne Lammens delivers verdict on Manchester United’s renovation of Carrington

Manchester United's transformation of their training ground was complete earlier this year, almost three years after Cristiano Ronaldo complained about it. The Red Devils inaugurated Carrington at the start of the 2025/26 season, and now new signing Senne Lammens has delivered his verdict on it.

Speaking to Manchester United's media team, Lammens said that the players had everything needed to succeed at the club. He added that there was a clear step up from his former side, Royal Antwerp, and said:

“We have everything here to succeed, to help us in our way of training and to get ready for the games. So that’s not an excuse. It’s been very nice. It’s also a step up from being in Antwerp. When I came here for the first time, it was really eye-opening so, yeah, it’s very nice."

Lammens also spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate, Tom Heaton, before making the move to Manchester United. The goalkeeper explained that the veteran star helped him understand the pressure of the club and said:

"We talked about it. It was also, for him, the first time not in England. I think his time there wasn't perfect. He didn't play a lot but had to grow up and get a little bit in the headspace that, sometimes, you have to work for your sport. Things can go down but if you keep on working, things will get back up again. His time in Belgium also helped him in his future career, when he had setbacks or something."

Senne Lemmens made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in the 2-0 win over Sunderland earlier this month.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Manchester United's training ground?

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with his situation at Manchester United in 2022, when he was not starting matches under Erik ten Hag. He gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan just days before leaving for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, slamming the club from top to bottom.

He claimed that the owners did not care about the club, as nothing had been upgraded in the training ground since 2009, when he had left for Real Madrid. He said (via UTD District):

“Nothing changed. Not only the jacuzzi, the pool, even the gym. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, the chefs – who I appreciate, lovely people! I thought I would see different things, technology, infrastructure."

Cristiano Ronaldo also criticized then-manager Erik ten Hag, which led to his contract termination in November 2022. He moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December that year, and has extended his contract until 2027.

