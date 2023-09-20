"That's not fair", "Defo selling him in the summer" - Arsenal fans call out Mikel Arteta for 'scandalous' decision to drop key star for UCL fixture

Arsenal fans are calling out Mikel Arteta on X (formerly Twitter) after he opted to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya in the starting XI to face PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners are set to play their first UEFA Champions League game in nearly seven years against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium later today (September 20). They have been placed in Group B alongside PSV, Sevilla, and Lens.

Raya starts in goal for the second game in a row after making his full debut for Arsenal during their 1-0 win against Everton on Sunday, September 17.

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko make up the defense. The midfield consists of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard start in attack to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal fans are disappointed with Ramsdale's exclusion. The 25-year-old was an integral factor in the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League last season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 Premier League appearances. He also started the club's first five games this season, keeping one clean sheet.

Many fans believe it's the end of Ramsdale's tenure for Mikel Arteta and Co. One fan wrote:

"That's not fair for Aaron. He's the reason why we are here."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Ramsdale fully dropped. Bad out but we’re defo selling him in summer get our ps back"

Expand Tweet

Other reactions can be viewed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Raya joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Brentford this summer with an option to buy. He will be aiming to impress in order to establish his place in Arteta's starting XI going forward.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard gives his verdict on facing PSV in the UCL

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard recently gave his preview on facing PSV Eindhoven in his first Champions League appearance for the club.

The Gunners have had a stellar start to the season, winning four games and drawing one. They are currently fourth in the table with 13 points. However, they face an in-form PSV side who are currently at the summit of the Eredivisie standings, having won all four of their opening games.

In his captain's notes for the matchday program, Odegaard wrote (via Arsenal's official website):

"We expect PSV Eindhoven to be really strong tonight. They are a well-coached team, Peter Bosz is their manager and he’s a great coach, all of his teams are always hard to beat. They have won all their games this season so I expect them to come here and try to play their usual game against us. We have to be on it from the start."

PSV defeated the Gunners 2-0 at home during last season's UEFA Europa League campaign. Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side are able to learn from their mistakes later today.