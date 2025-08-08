"That's fictional to me" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes claim when asked about the Ballon d'Or

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to name his pick for the Ballon d'Or 2025. He called the individual award 'fictional' and walked off when a reporter quizzed him on Thursday, August 7.

While talking to the media after the hat-trick in Al-Nassr's pre-season game against Rio Ave, Ronaldo was asked to name his Ballon d'Or 2025. The Portuguese superstar refused to pick a winner and claimed that the award did not hold any meaning, saying:

"Ballon d’Or? That's fictional to me!"

However, when speaking to the media about the France Football award earlier this year in June, Ronaldo named Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Vitinha, and Ousmane Dembele as his picks. He reiterated that the individual awards hold no value anymore and said (via talkSPORT):

"For me, the one who should win the Ballon d’Or should be a player who has won the Champions League. I can't single out a player, but there are a lot of candidates. Like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, or Vitinha. I don't believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes. Individual awards have no value."

All players named by Cristiano Ronaldo have made it to the Ballon d'Or Top 30 nominees list this year. However, the Al-Nassr superstar and his longtime rivals, Lionel Messi, have not made it for the second year running after sweeping 13 of the last 16 awards.

Ballon d'Or and The Best have lost credibility, claims Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Record in 2024 and claimed that individual awards have lost credibility. He was furious with the Ballon d'Or and The Best awards failing to acknowledge his performances in the Saudi Pro League and said:

"Ballon d’Or and The Best are losing credibility. Numbers are reality. We have to analyze the entire season. It's not to say that Messi didn't deserve the award, or Haaland or even [Kylian] Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards."

"It's not because I won at the Globe Soccer but these are facts, numbers are there and they don't deceive. They can't take this trophy away from me because it is a reality. I'm happier because the numbers are facts. If you go back and see what happened at Man United and Portugal, people actually considered me lost. But the truth is that I focused and had a great period at Al Nassr, that's why I scored 54 goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his career, with the last win coming in 2017 while he was at Real Madrid. He had gone level with Lionel Messi, but the Argentine has won it thrice since, taking his tally to eight.

https://x.com/sporttvportugal/status/1953792291316900071

