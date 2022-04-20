"That’s the frustration" - Roy Keane claims Liverpool player should have been sent off in Manchester United win

Graeme Souness and Roy Keane have questioned why Naby Keita wasn't sent off during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United. The Reds defender stomped on Jesse Lingard's calves after the Englishman won the ball.

Keita managed to escape another red card, which should have been his second in just over a month. The midfielder caught Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah during the Carabao Cup final, but VAR did not deem it a dangerous challenge.

While analyzing the game, Souness was quick to point out how lucky his former side were to finish with 10 men. The former player said:

"It's a red card all day. I think Keita's got very luck and Liverpool have got very lucky there. It wouldn't have affected the score but this is a sending off. He gets away with that one."

Manchester United legend Keane was also in the studio and agreed, but was not willing to go on about it as it would not have changed the result of the game.

"It wouldn't have affected the score, but it would have been a suspension. That's the frustration. That's a red card."

Roy Keane blasts Manchester United players after Liverpool loss

Keane was angry with the Manchester United players and named three who should not have been on the pitch.

The legendary footballer claimed Lingard, Maguire, and Rashford are not good enough for the club and shouldn't have played at Anfield.

"Jesse Lingard comes on. Jesse Lingard coming on to try and save Man United, Jesse Lingard should have left Man United two years ago, he's not good enough for Man United. Rashford played like a child up front. Okay it wasn't great service, but the one or two bits he got where he was in on goal and a poor touch.

"Defensively, we were trying to help Maguire out here before the match, give him a little bit of PR, but the last goal, Maguire's passing and defending, not acceptable, not good enough for Man United. There's no surprise at the result.

"Over the two games this season it's 9-0 to Liverpool. United are so far off it – the opposite of what you want in a top team. There is no leadership, no characters, no fight, no determination."

Manchester United are still in the race for the top four but need a lot to go their way to get the final Champions League spot.

