“That’s what you get from Viktor” - Former Arsenal midfielder predicts how many goals Gyokeres will score for Gunners next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has backed Viktor Gyokeres to be a hit at the Emirates. The Gunners have reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign the Swedish striker for a reported €73.5 million fee.
Gyokeres was outstanding for the Portuguese side last season, scoring 54 goals and setting up 13 more from 52 games across competitions. Mikel Arteta wants a new No. 9 to lead the line next season, and the 27-year-old has reportedly been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.
Speaking to fotbolldirekt.se, Limpar predicted that Gyokeres will score 25 goals next season.
“I know that pretty much all the Arsenal players are top professionals. I’ve been to the training ground, spoken to Arteta. He’s Mr 100 percent professional. And that’s what you get from Viktor,” said Limpar.
He continued:
“He’s such a prospect when it comes to looking after himself, no scandals, he is a hell of a player. He’s a No.9 and can sniff a goal chance. He’s going to be the perfect icing on the cake at Arsenal."
He concluded:
“And I don’t have to look down on Havertz or Jesus. But bringing in Viktor at this moment, at his best age and form, he’s a goalscoring machine. With all the supply from the wings and from Odegaard, he’s going to score 25 goals.”
Gyokeres was reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United as well but had eyes only for the north London side.
Are Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer?
Arsenal have Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes on their radar, according to club insider Charles Watts. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air this summer.
In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the Gunners also have their eyes on Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze at the moment.
“I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something,” wrote Watts.
He continued:
“We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest. Whether Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.”
Rodrygo managed just one start for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup.