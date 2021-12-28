“That’s what gives them a chance” – Jamie Carragher highlights key factor that gives Tottenham advantage over Arsenal in top four race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes having Italian tactician Antonio Conte at the helm gives Tottenham the edge over Arsenal in the title race.

Spurs appointed Conte last month after a string of bad results under Nuno Espirito Santo, which saw them languishing in midtable. The Italian has since gone on to steady the ship as Tottenham now sit fifth in the league.

Spurs are currently six points behind their biggest rivals Arsenal, who are one place above in fourth. However, Conte's side have three games in hand over the Gunners. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that despite Arsenal's good form of late, Tottenham are still favorites to finish above Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal have won their last four league games convincingly, having conceded only one goal in the process. However, Carragher believes Conte's experience will help Tottenham pip the Gunners to 4th place in the league. He explained:

"The reason why I feel like Spurs have a really good chance of getting into the top four is because they have an elite manager. They have an elite manager, they have a manager who can realistically go up against Jurgen Klopp, go up against Pep Guardiola, against Thomas Tuchel."

Carragher also believes that Conte's title-winning experience with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season will be a big advantage for Spurs:

"You look at his record here. He won the Premier League, he won the FA Cup in his second season, he made a great change to start with Spurs and that win ratio (67%) puts him with some elite managers."

Carragher also stated that Spurs are fortunate to have bagged a manager in his prime. He continued:

"You look at Spurs and you probably have to go back to the most famous manager at the club - Bill Nicholson - who won the double back in '61. They've never had a manager at this level. People might say Mourinho, and yes, his record said that, but it wasn't Mourinho in his prime. I think they have a great manager in their prime right now and I think that's what gives them a chance."

Conte is seen as one of the best managers in world football and has arrived in North London following a highly successful season with Inter Milan where he won the Scudetto. The Italian is sure to play a huge part in any success that Spurs will have this season, which would include finishing above arch rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal have a huge month ahead of them

Arsenal are set to embark on a season-defining run of fixtures during January, which will be crucial to both their hopes of finishing the season with silverware and their top four aspirations.

The Gunners will kick off the month by hosting league leaders Manchester City at the Emirates in what will be a huge test for Mikel Arteta's new-look side. This will be followed by the first-leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool and an FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal will end the month by traveling to Anfield for the 2nd leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, followed by a trip to Tottenham for the North London Derby.

