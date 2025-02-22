"That's where we go for in the summer" - Liverpool coach Arne Slot opens up on Reds transfer plans ahead of summer window

Arne Slot has revealed that Liverpool is gearing up for a summer of transfer activity and hinted that plans are already in place to strengthen the squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds were relatively quiet last summer, signing only two players in Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, and they didn’t make any signings in the winter transfer window.

While Liverpool are currently atop the Premier League table, some of their players have been linked with an exit from the club. Players like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk have been rumored to leave the club as their contracts will run out in the summer. Also, striker Darwin Núñez has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding some of Liverpool’s first-team players, Slot has revealed that they are considering options for every position. He also revealed why they were a bit quiet in the transfer market last summer.

In the pre-match press conference of their Premier clash with Manchester City, Slot said:

“We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team, and I think we’ve said this many times, last summer, we didn’t do a lot because we, Richard, me and all the other people involved, just wanted to know how these players were working with me,”

‘’Now we have a very good idea about summer plans. I'm not going to tell you which positions we prefer… but it is clear that we've assessed the squad, where we improve, and that's where we go for in the summer," he added.

''He's only mostly given a lot of compliments after a game'' – Arne Slot opens up on conversations with former Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Arne Slot further revealed that ex-Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is often on the phone complimenting him after games. Slot became Liverpool’s manager last season after Klopp stepped down from the role.

The former Feyenoord manager quickly built on his predecessor’s template and has taken the Reds to unexpected highs this season. Ahead of Sunday’s game with City, Slot revealed that he has been in occasional contact with Klopp but claimed that their conversations don’t include discussions about the title race.

Slot said (via the Daily Mail):

"No, we haven't spoken about that. He's only mostly given a lot of compliments after a game. So no, we haven't spoken about that. I can talk to Jurgen, I've experienced it. Only one time when Liverpool won [the Premier League], it was 25 points [clear], but that's not normal in a football season, except for France, because in France it's always like this with Paris Saint-Germain. But almost every other league, it's tight till the end."

