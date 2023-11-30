“That’s his goal” - Manchester United star’s agent claims the 25-year-old is eager to ‘take over’ from struggling Red Devils summer signing

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's agent Sefa Seyrek has claimed that his client wants to take the No.1 jersey from Andre Onana.

Bayindir arrived at Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer for a reported £4.3 million fee. But, the Turkey international is yet to make a single appearance for the Red Devils.

His agent Seyrek claims Bayindir is eyeing replacing Onana as Erik ten Hag's first-choice goalkeeper. He wants to do so before the Cameroonian jets off for the African Cup of Nations in January (via mufcMPB):

"Bayindir wants to take over as Manchester United’s number 1 goalkeeper before Onana goes to the African cup! That’s his goal. Man Utd fans are actually oppressive on this issue. I hope Altay will be able to move into goal in the near future."

Bayindir earned plaudits during his four years at Fenerbahce, keeping 44 clean sheets in 145 games across competitions. Ten Hag is pleased with the progress shown by the Turkish shot-stopper despite not handing him any game time thus far (via Manchester Evening News):

"We are very pleased with Altay. He gets used to the Premier League, and he gets used to European football, which is tough when you are coming from Turkey but we are very pleased with the process. He is doing very well."

Onana's place as the Red Devils' No.1 could come under threat even before AFCON kicks off. The Cameroonian goalkeeper put in a poor performance in Manchester United's 3-3 draw against Galatasaray (November 29). He failed to save two tame free-kicks from Hakim Ziyech that may lead to his side crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

The 27-year-old joined United from Inter Milan in the summer for a reported fee of £47.5 million. He's kept seven clean sheets in 20 games across competitions, conceding 33 goals.

Bruno Fernandes insists Manchester United's costly draw without Galatasaray wasn't solely down to Andre Onana

Andre Onana looked nervy throughout his side's draw at Rams Park.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes defended Onana following the Cameroonian's calamitous night at Rams Park. The Portuguese playmaker acknowledged his goalkeeper's mistakes but insisted the whole team should have fared better (via ESPN):

“He knows how to deal with these moments. He has to do better on the pitch as we all do. We should have done more to get a better result. It’s not just because of him that we got this negative result. We all have to take responsibility for what we do, me first.”

Fernandes fired Manchester United into a 2-0 lead until they came undone as usual in this season's Champions League. Their 3-3 draw leaves them on the brink of exiting Europe's elite club competition. They need to beat Bayern Munich and hope Galatasaray draw against FC Copenhagen on the final matchday of Group A.