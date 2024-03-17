"That’s a goal for us, it doesn’t matter" - Ancelotti on Real Madrid star Arda Guler's incredible attempt on goal from the halfway line

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Arda Guler following the 19-year-old's amazing effort to score from the halfway line against Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, March 16.

Guler attempted this effort during stoppage time after coming on as a substitute, with Los Blancos leading 4-2. He avoided a foul, sidestepped a defender, and sent a shot from just beyond the midline that struck the crossbar.

The effort was impressive, even if it didn't end in a goal, and Fede Valverde had a massive opportunity to get on the rebound and score. However, the versatile winger fluffed his effort and Guler was denied the assist.

With appreciation for the unexpected shot, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti talked about Arda Guler after the game. He told the press (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Arda Guler? That’s a goal for us, it doesn’t matter. It really feels like he scored, few players can try to see that magic shot. At the age of 19, I have seen very few footballers so confident."

Guler has had a difficult season due to injuries and little playing time, but his display against Osasuna has helped prove just why Real Madrid signed him. During the January transfer window, there were talks about loaning him out to get more playing time. However, Guler is adamant about staying and fighting for his spot at the Santiago Bernabeu (via Football Espana).

Real Madrid secure 4-2 win against Osasuna as Vinicius shines

A crucial contribution from Vinicius Junior helped Real Madrid defeat Osasuna 4-2, despite Jude Bellingham's absence. The talented Englishman was hardly missed as his Brazilian teammate scored twice.

Fede Valverde helped assist three goals out of the four, marking him as one of the best Real Madrid players on the day. Brahim Diaz added his name to the scoresheet, while goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made crucial saves when Osasuna attempted a comeback.

Early in the game, there was plenty of action. Vinicius Junior's goal came in the fourth minute, and it was soon followed by Ante Budimir's equalizer for Osasuna three minutes later. Los Blancos persisted nonetheless, and Dani Carvajal made it 2-1 with 18 minutes on the clock.

Brahim Diaz (61') and Vinicius Junior (64') added goals to ensure the victory for Real Madrid. An additional goal for Osasuna did not change much, as it was merely a consolation in injury time. The Madridistas are now one step closer to the La Liga title, 10 points clear of second-placed Girona.