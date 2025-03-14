"That's why he's the GOAT", "Pure magic as always" - Fans hail Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi following 2-0 win over Cavalier

Inter Miami fans on X have praised Lionel Messi after he scored on his return to the pitch during their 2-0 win over Jamaican outfit Cavalier. The Herons secured a 4-0 win on aggregate following the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round-of-16 clash at the Independence Park on Thursday (March 13).

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano opted to rest Lionel Messi in their last three fixtures across competitions due to a reported muscle overload. The former chose not to take any risks against Cavalier either, with Messi starting on the bench on Thursday.

The in-form Luis Suarez broke the deadlock in the 37th minute after converting from the spot. Messi entered the fray soon after half-time, replacing Suarez upfront. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner doubled the Herons' lead in the second minute of stoppage time, cleverly beating the offside trap to slot past the keeper.

The 37-year-old has had an excellent start to the season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four appearances across competitions. He also netted his 853rd career goal on the night.

One Inter Miami fan praised Lionel Messi for his impact, writing on X:

"Pure magic, as always."

Another tweeted:

"That’s why he’s the GOAT."

Other fans reacted below:

"How this guy reads offside traps is crazy man… Does he ever get an offside call? Dude is the most intelligent football OAT. His eyes are not just on the ball but the entire pitch. This run isn’t as easy as you see it," one fan commented.

"He just makes it look so easy," another added.

"Home team celebrating Messi’s goal against their own team 🤣. I swear this guy is bigger than Michael Jackson," one fan insisted.

"Messi! Guy is next level," another chimed in.

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare during their 2-0 win over Cavalier?

Lionel Messi was on target once again as Inter Miami breezed past Cavalier in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. They next face Los Angeles FC in the quarter-finals as they look to win their first trophy under Javier Mascherano.

The Herons dominated possession with 65 percent of the ball, completing 489 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 35 percent possession and completed 214 passes with a lower accuracy of 71 percent, as per FotMob.

Lionel Messi's side were much more threatening in the attack as well, landing 19 shots in total with six being on target, and generating four big chances. In comparison, Cavalier mustered five shots in total with only one being on target.

