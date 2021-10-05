“That’s not going to change my way of thinking or acting” – Edinson Cavani on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has relegated Edinson Cavani to a bit-part role at Old Trafford this season. However, the Uruguayan insists he won't allow the situation to disrupt his thinking.

The 34-year-old recently opened up about losing his starting spot to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"Those are things that happen, a lot of debate is created, but football is football and you don’t have to turn it around too much, it’s not because one or the other is there."

"The important thing is to be prepared for when it’s your turn, you always want to play, he wants to be there forever, but that is not going to change my way of thinking or acting."

Despite his limited role at Manchester United this season, Edinson Cavani insists on keeping his head up and being part of the club's project. He continued:

"In football, you always have to be ready. It’s one of the keys at the top level. Sometimes you play more, sometimes you play less, managers make decisions, but that doesn’t stop the work to always be competitive. The league has just started and I need to be, not quite like last year, but I’m there to be a part of it."

Edinson Cavani lost his spot in Manchester United's starting lineup following Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the club this summer. The striker even had to concede his number 7 jersey to the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani's stats for Manchester United this season

Edinson Cavani gave up the number 7 jersey upon Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo got his second spell with Manchester United off to a thrilling start. He bagged a brace against Newcastle United in his first match for the Red Devils this season. He followed that up with a string of decent displays and now has an impressive record of five goals in six games across all competitions.

Edinson Cavani, on the other hand, has featured in four games so far but is yet to register a goal or assist. The striker got the chance to lead the Manchester United attack against Everton last time out. However, he couldn't make the most of it as the Red Devils played out a disappointing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

