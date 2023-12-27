“That’s going to cost Arsenal” - Gary Neville shares concern over chemistry between 3 Gunners stars

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed concerns over the chemistry between Arsenal's front three - Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners haven't been at their attacking best this season, managing the fewest goals of any side in the top five (36). Amid worrying signs up top, Neville told Sky Sports (via Just Arsenal):

"I’m just thinking about the great front threes and then about Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli."

So far this season, Jesus and Martinelli's numbers have been poor. The 22-year-old winger has recorded just two goals and assists each in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Jesus has found the net thrice from 13 league appearances.

On the cohesion between the trio, Neville added:

"Not even just in goals, they don’t combine a lot together within the game to play, and I just feel as though that’s going to cost Arsenal at some point. I don’t see them three linking together a lot. Even when Saka is there, trying to cross it to the far post, you don’t see Martinelli charging in at the back post.”

Neither Saka nor Martinelli has set up any of Jesus' goals, while the England international has assisted the left-sided attacker once in the English top-flight this season.

However, Saka has managed to score five goals and provide seven assists from 17 league appearances. None of his goals have been assisted by Jesus or Martinelli.

Paul Merson expresses concern over Arsenal defender

Oleksandr Zinchenko (via Getty Images)

Paul Merson believes Oleksandr Zinchenko's defensive weaknesses could cost Arsenal the Premier League title. The Ukraine international was quite easily dribbled past by Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's equalizer in the 1-1 draw on Saturday (December 23).

However, the former Manchester City man is seen as a crucial component of Mikel Arteta's side, particularly in games that the Gunners dominate possession. Commenting on Zinchenko's defensive capabilities, Merson said (via Mirror):

"The left-back. That’s poor defending [against Liverpool]. That’s my worry. I think they need Zinchenko for games against bottom-half teams, where they can go and play and dominate the game, but when they play the big boys [they don’t]."

The 27-year-old left-back joined the Emirates from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a reported €35 million. So far, he's made 56 appearances in north London, bagging two goals and three assists across competitions.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table, with 40 points, two behind leaders Liverpool. However, the Gunners are yet to play this gameweek and would go top if they defeat West Ham United on Thursday (December 28).