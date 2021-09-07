'That's going to be a crazy link up'- Jadon Sancho on playing alongside young Manchester United stars

Manchester United's new signing Jadon Sancho has revealed his excitement at playing alongside Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

United ended a year-long pursuit of Jadon Sancho by completing a £73 million move for the former Borussia Dortmund winger this summer. Sancho has played in all three Premier League games this season. He made his first start for the club in their 1-0 victory over Wolves last weekend.

Sancho has struggled to make an impact so far, but is likely to be given time to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League. He has also been hindered due to a lack of a preseason.

At the prospect of teaming up with the teenage sensation Mason Greenwood and the injured Marcus Rashford, Sancho said:

'It's going to be a crazy link up. Once Marcus gets back, and obviously I've seen a bit of Mason recently in training, and he's crazy. We're still getting to know each other, obviously movement and things like that, getting an understanding, but obviously it's going to be crazy with the three of us getting on the pitch," Sancho told the UMM YouTube channel.

Despite Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer, Mason Greenwood has stolen the headlines in recent weeks thanks to his unbelievable form in front of goal for the Red Devils.

Greenwood has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring in all three of the club's league games this season. Meanwhile, Rashford has been one of the standout players for Manchester United over the years.

Jadon Sancho and other United players on Mason Greenwood #mufc https://t.co/E4tTN58CHv — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 7, 2021

He has scored over 20 goals in all competitions for the club in the last two campaigns, but is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Rashford is expected to return to action in October.

Manchester United continue to build for the future despite signing some experienced players

Despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane this summer, Manchester United have continued to focus on signing and developing youngsters. Jadon Sancho is one of the most promising young talents in world football, and is seen as one for the future.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho could be the club's attacking trio for the next decade.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford: 23-years old

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho: 21-years old

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Greenwood: 19-years old

🇨🇮 Amad Diallo: 18-years old



Manchester United's future is in safe hands. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U44tNJh6zY — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 23, 2021

Greenwood has shown in recent weeks that he has the ability to become a 20-goal-a-season striker for Manchester United in the near future.

