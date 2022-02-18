“That’s going to take some beating” – David Seaman salutes Manchester United star for what he did against Brighton

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman praised Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for his first-half save against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The Red Devils won 2-0 in their Premier League clash thanks to second half-goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. The former played his best game in recent weeks and took matters into his own hands in the 51st minute after a frustrating first half.

De Gea was again at his best and made multiple big saves throughout the game.

Brighton were reduced to 10 men as Lewis Dunk was sent off for a last-man tackle on Anthony Elanga. But the Seagulls still threatened in the second half, until Fernandes scored with what proved to be the last kick of the match.

De Gea made a sensational save off a Jakub Moder header in the 39th minute.

Speaking on his “Seaman Says” podcast, Seaman said:

“De Gea’s save was great because it was full length, full stretch, and it was one of those where you can’t get a hand on it to actually push it because it was too far away. He actually managed to flick it.”

He added:

“De Gea, take your hat off, mate, because that was a worldie. That’s going to take some beating for save of the season. It was that good.”

Manchester United produce crucial win in the build-up to difficult fixture pileup

Manchester United will be delighted to return to form despite Brighton being easy to penetrate throughout the game. Unlike in recent games, United started off slowly and looked intent on maintaining a high level of intensity throughout the 90.

The Red Devils have looked sluggish, especially in the second half in recent weeks. They let go of a 1-0 lead in three consecutive matches in all competitions before facing Brighton.

The Seagulls also hit back and created a few chances of their own and would have scored had it not been for De Gea’s heroics.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC David De Gea believes Man United are CURSED David De Gea believes Man United are CURSED 😳 https://t.co/1sBARUTjNP

In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal as the entire team looked sharper. Bruno Fernandes produced a brilliant dummy and slotted the second with the last kick of the match.

Manchester United have an away Champions League knockout tie against Atletico Madrid coming up. They also have Premier League clashes against Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in close proximity.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be delighted with the victory and will be hoping that it provides impetus for further wins in the coming weeks.

Edited by Aditya Singh