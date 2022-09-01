"That's not good news" - 2 Arsenal stars set to be ruled out 'for a while' with injuries

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are set to spend some time on the sidelines.

Partey has missed each of the Gunners' last two Premier League fixtures since starting their first three matches. In his absence, Elneny started their fourth match against Fulham. However, the Egyptian also missed out on Arsenal's match against Aston Villa on Wednesday (August 31).

Earlier this week, The Athletic's David Ornstein tweeted that Elneny's injury was 'significant' while Partey was nursing a 'relatively minor' muscle issue.

Arteta has now confirmed that both players will miss a few games. He stated when asked about Elneny's situation (as quoted by football.london):

"That's not good news. We still need to see another specialist, but I'm afraid that we're gonna lose Mo for a while."

The Spanish tactician added about Partey:

"He's going to be out for a while. I don't know how long that period is going to be. It's not the first injury he had in that area, so the recovery is more for the doctors to put the timeline and see how he evolves."

It is worth noting that the Gunners are also currently without Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian, who could've provided an additional midfield option, is reportedly nursing a knee injury and has missed his side's two most recent matches.

In the absence of the three players, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka started for Arteta's side against Villa.

Arsenal extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Meanwhile, Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the 2022-23 Premier League season with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday. The Gunners have now won all of their first five league matches and are two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the table.

Arteta's troops were rampant against a struggling Villa side in the first half at the Emirates. Emiliano Martinez was forced to make one save after another and was finally beaten in the 30th minute. The Argentine could only parry a deflected low cross straight into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who scored with ease.

Despite struggling to create clear-cut chances, the visitors forced their way back into the match in the second half. Substitute Douglas Luiz scored directly from a corner to bring Steven Gerrard's side level in the 74th minute. However, their joy lasted barely three minutes as Gabriel Martinelli put the hosts ahead once again.

Arsenal held on to extend their unbeaten run ahead of a crunch Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4.

