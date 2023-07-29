“That’s up for grabs, but they’d have to spend well” – Gary Neville predicts where Manchester United could finish this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons his former club could fetch a second-placed finish in the Premier League this season if they spend wisely in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Neville thinks Erik ten Hag's side have the ability to take Arsenal's spot in the league table. However, he adds that summer acquisitions will be a key part of the Red Devils potentially getting a second-placed finish. Neville said (via Football 365):

“It’s all dependent on the budget. Under the owners, the club has had, I think they’ll probably still finish in the top four, but I don’t think they’ll improve on it."

He added:

“If they got new owners and had £250m or £300m to spend, they’ve got a chance of going up to second. I do think they’ve got a chance of taking that spot off Arsenal – that’s up for grabs – but they’d have to spend well.”

Manchester United have spent well in the summer transfer market, as they have roped in players like Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer.

However, the club's ownership situation remains unresolved despite current owners, the Glazers, putting the club up for sale in November 2022. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group and the Qatari contingent, led by Sheikh Jassim, are the two leading parties to buy the team.

Christian Eriksen wants to show what Manchester United are capable of

Christian Eriksen has been one of the best free signings in the history of the Premier League. Manchester United brought in the Dane last summer, and the midfielder has been a key player for the team since then.

With the team back in the UEFA Champions League this season, Eriksen demands his side to show the football world what they are capable of (via United's website):

"I think it was a good start with the new manager and for me personally the first season and then now really it’s time to kick on and be better than last season. So definitely the aim is more trophies and hopefully as many finals that we can [reach] and then really show what we’re capable of in the league but also now in the Champions League.”

Eriksen scored two goals and provided ten assists in 44 games across competitions last season. Fans will hope that the Danish midfielder can keep on helping Manchester United next season.