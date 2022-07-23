“That’s what happens” – Tony Cascarino explains what could lead to Mikel Arteta sacking at Arsenal next season 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be sacked if he does not finish in the Premier League's top four next season.

The Gunners were in pole position to seal a Champions League spot the previous season by finishing in the top four. However, disappointing results in the final few games brought them down to fifth place.

Arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur finished fourth in the table with 71 points, while Arteta's side finished the season with 69 points in the 2021-22 season.

They were joined by Manchester United as the second club to not qualify for the Champions League among the big six.

Cascarino predicted that the managers of the two clubs in the big six who fail to finish in the top four next season will be sacked. He told talkSPORT:

"If you look at the top six, the two that don’t get in the top four this season their managers will lose their jobs, without a doubt.''

He added:

"If Arsenal don’t make it, Arteta will lose his job. I think he’s done everything he can to make his team as competitive as possible, but you now have to make the top four. Unless they only narrowly miss out... but it would have to be the smallest margins or a dramatic end [to save him].''

The former Irish striker said the environment at the Emirates Stadium was electrifying last season but they need to make it to the top four. He said:

"I went to a couple of games at the Emirates at the end of the season, and it was rocking. People called it a library, but it was rocking at the end of the season. But if they don’t make the top four Arteta will be gone - that’s what happens."

Since joining the Gunners in December 2019, Arteta has helped the team win one FA Cup title and one Community Shield title. The Spanish manager also won two Premier League Manager of the Month awards last season.

Arsenal in discussion with Atalanta to send Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan deal

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are discussing a season-long loan deal with Serie A club Atalanta for left-back Nuno Tavares.

The 22-year-old Portuguese defender is himself interested in the move as he wants regular game time to help himself grow.

The journalist said that the discussion might stretch up to next week as the two clubs discuss the buy clause for more time.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica only last summer. However, his poor performances meant he could only make 28 appearances for the club.

