“That’s the hardest thing in football” – Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals what he admires the most about Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that he admires Andy Robertson's consistency and ability to put in strong performances every week.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website ahead of the Merseyside derby, Alexander-Arnold was asked about Robertson. He said:

"We’ve both been praised a lot over the last few years for the way we play the game and what we’ve brought to the game, and I think he’s been deserving of every single bit of applause he’s had."

“For me, the biggest thing about Robbo is his consistency. That’s the hardest thing in football. You can have a good game and a lot of players will have a good game or 10 good games or a good season but it’s very hard to continue that over many seasons and to continuously guarantee you’re going to be a solid player for every single game. Off the top of my head I can’t really remember ever coming off the pitch and thinking, ‘Robbo’s had a bad game there."

“For the last few years, he has been outstanding. For me, he will go down as one of the best left-backs that this league’s ever seen.”



Liverpool went on to beat Everton 2-0, with Robertson scoring the opener in the 62nd minute. The win meant that the Reds are still one point behind Manchester City with five games left to play. Jurgen Klopp's side will host Villarreal at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in midweek, before taking on Newcastle at St. James' Park at the weekend.

Robertson in action for the Reds

Alexander-Arnold also went on to praise Robertson's endurance and lack of fitness issues during his tenure at Liverpool. He said:

“He offers so much for us. There’s the consistency across the board and then also the fact that so far he’s not had many injuries where he’s missed many games, which is also a quality in itself – to always be fit for every game and be ready to be picked. For the last few years he has been outstanding. For me, he will go down as one of the best left-backs that this league’s ever seen.”

