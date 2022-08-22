"That's hardly building for the future, and the fee is nonsense" – Liverpool legend slams Manchester United decision to sign Casemiro

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has said that signing Brazilian holding midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid could create more headaches for Manchester United in the future.

The Red Devils have been desperately searching for a midfielder in the ongoing transfer window. On Saturday, they announced about reaching an agreement to sign Casemiro. The 30-year-old is set to join the team after completing the formalities in the next few days.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed a deal worth up to £59.5 million. The former Sao Paulo man is set to sign a four-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

First training session as new Man Utd player will take place next week. Casemiro has completed medical tests session in Manchester and he's just waiting for visa to be sorted, as contract until June 2026 with option for further season has been already completed.

However, in in his column for Mirror, Fowler slammed United's recruitment strategy and their thought process behind signing the five-time UEFA Champions League winner. He said:

"I don't care how much money Manchester United spend on new players in this transfer window; you are looking at five, six, seven years before that club is turned around. Why? Because they have no foundations. United seem to make decisions on the level of their desperation."

He continued:

"So at the start of the window, it was all about 'being sensible', 'building for the future', 'focusing on youth' and 'departing from the policies of the last few years'. Now after pressure from the fans, they've suddenly changed tack completely."

He added:

"Casemiro at 30, and with questions about his knee? C'mon. That's hardly building for the future, and the fee is nonsense. Buying a £70m midfielder, and suggesting you’ll spend £80m on Anthony – when they insisted that was too much – sure appeases supporters. But only for a few weeks. In the long term, it creates more headaches."

So far, United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer. The Red Devils face Liverpool on Monday (August 22), hoping to get off the foot of the standings, having lost their opening two games.

Casemiro set to be unveiled before Manchester United-Liverpool clash

According to Marca, Manchester United are looking to present Casemiro to fans ahead of their contest against Liverpool. His much-awaited Premier League debut expected to be against Southampton on August 27. The player has also reportedly been assigned the No. 18 shirt.

Vacated by Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes earlier this summer, the No. 18 Manchester United shirt was famously donned by club legend Paul Scholes. Meanwhile, Casemiro wore the No. 14 jersey for most of his fruitful nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

