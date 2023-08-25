“That’s why he’s my GOAT”, “Greatest ever” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 63rd career hat-trick to guide Al-Nassr to 5-0 win

Fans online were delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help Al-Nassr orchestrate an extraordinary triumph away against Al-Fateh on August 25.

From the onset, the energy was palpable, with Nassr's new additions and familiar stars aligning to put on a thrilling show in a 5-0 win. Early in the Saudi Pro League clash, all eyes were on the newcomer, Otavio, who nearly marked his Al-Nassr debut with a goal. An almost perfect header flew just above the crossbar, teasing fans with what could have been an ideal start.

As the game progressed, the rhythm began to favor Nassr, who started dominating in Al-Fateh's home. At the 28-minute mark, the magic truly began. An outstanding link-up play involving a backheel assist from Cristiano Ronaldo unlocked Al-Fateh's defense, allowing Sadio Mane to chip the ball into the net.

The away side was just warming up, and as half-time loomed, they were flying high. Sultan Al Ghannam's perfectly timed cross found Ronaldo, who, with instinctive brilliance, used his head to extend the lead. It was Al-Alamy's second of the night, effectively sealing all three points for the visitors.

But the fireworks weren't over. In the second half, Abdulrahman Ghareeb masterfully controlled Marcelo Brozovic's aerial pass and set up Ronaldo for his second goal of the game. With the goalkeeper caught out of position, the Portuguese calmly placed the ball into an empty net, adding to his side's dominant display.

For the fourth goal, Ghareeb teed up Sadio Mane to complete his brace with a header. Ronaldo wasn't done as he rifled home the fifth and final goal of the game, sealing his hat-trick.

The commanding performance set social media aflame, with fans unable to contain their excitement. Here is how they reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's 63rd career hat-trick and Al-Nassr's strong win on Twitter:

Al-Nassr's impressive lineup of new signings who have joined Cristiano Ronaldo at the club

Luis Castro's side have emerged as the spearhead of raking in European talent. They have brought in a fresh array of football stars like Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles this summer.

A five-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, Laporte's acquisition for a modest fee of €27.50 million is impressive. His experience will be invaluable in molding a robust defense. At 28, Fofana has also come in to aid the club's defense after a €25 million bid was accepted by RC Lens.

Otavio has become Al-Nassr's most significant summer expense, joining for around €60 million from Porto. He wasn't the only attack-minded player, as Sadio Mane was secured for a fee of around €30 million from Bayern Munich.

Marcelo Brozovic joined Al-Nassr after a €15 million bid was accepted by Inter Milan due to their financial issues. Finally, there is the acquisition of Brazilian left-back Telles for €7 million from Manchester United. His reunion with Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to create a formidable strength within the team.