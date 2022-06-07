"That’s what he’s got to think about" - Noel Whelan sends transfer message to midfielder amid links to Manchester United 

Noel Whelan has advised Christian Eriksen to consider what sort of role he wants to play at this point in his career, amid reports of Manchester United being interested in signing him.

The 30-year-old playmaker has enjoyed an incredible career resurgance since his move to Brentford in January following the sad incidents at Euro 2020 where Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 I don’t know who need to hear this but Christian Eriksen is a lot better than Bruno Fernandes. I don’t know who need to hear this but Christian Eriksen is a lot better than Bruno Fernandes.

Serie A rules stated that Inter Milan could not play the Denmark international due to health reasons, meaning the Bees picked up the former Tottenham man on a free transfer.

Eriksen made a real impression during his 11 Premier League appearances, with The Mirror claiming that Manchester United are interested in picking up the midfielder when his contract expires at the end of June.

However, former Leeds forward Whelan has claimed Eriksen benefits from being the "star-man" in a side, as he told Football Insider:

“Eriksen has put himself back into the shop window for these bigger clubs. Brentford showed the faith in him, gave him the opportunity. The rest of the Premier League have sat up and taken notice. He’s put in some great performances for club and country since coming back, and he’s re-adapted really well."

He added:

"He would enhance any team – but he doesn’t want to sit on the bench every week or play a bit-part role. Eriksen is a better player when he can be that star man and playing week-in, week-out. That’s what he’s got to think about when he’s looking at this offer from Man United.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Do it, Premier League proven, top quality player and would cost nothing — Christian Eriksen would make too much sense.Do it, @ManUtd Premier League proven, top quality player and would cost nothing — Christian Eriksen would make too much sense.Do it, @ManUtd. https://t.co/mFcWpl4hKX

Brentford reportedly offer Christian Eriksen long-term contract amid Manchester United links

The newly-promoted Premier League side took a punt on Eriksen, who had not played competitive football since that horrific day in Copenhagen last June.

The experienced midfielder repaid that faith by providing four assists in the second-half of the season. He also scored in Brentford's 4-1 win at Chelsea in April, as he helped guide Thomas Frank's side to an incredibly respectful 13th-place finish.

According to Sky Sports, the west London club are desperate to keep the Denmark international at the club and have offered him a "long-term contract."

The club are now awaiting his reply, but reports claim that Eriksen has also attracted interest from his old club Tottenham Hotspur. He is understood to feel settled again in London and is comfortable at his current club, which is surrounded by fellow Danes, including current coach Frank.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Having trained at Ajax before joining Brentford last January, could new Man United boss Erik ten Hag make a move for Christian Eriksen this summer? Having trained at Ajax before joining Brentford last January, could new Man United boss Erik ten Hag make a move for Christian Eriksen this summer? 👀 https://t.co/9QXkUsjjUP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far