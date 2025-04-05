"That’s hopefully what they will do" - Sol Campbell warns Arsenal star player will leave if they do not sign the right players

Sol Campbell has warned Arsenal that William Saliba will consider his future at the club if they do not sign the right players this summer. He believes that the new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has a key role to play at the club in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Metro, Campbell claimed that Saliba will look at the players Arsenal sign this summer before deciding if he wants to pen the new contract. He added that the Gunners need to show that they are serious about challenging for silverware as well as the fact that they are building something special at the Emirates. He said:

"Where Arsenal are right now, and with where they want to get to, they need to try and pin him down to a new deal sooner rather than later. That’s key. Saliba could well be keeping his options open and waiting to see what players the club bring in in the summer. I think that’s it, really."

"He’ll assess the type of players that Arsenal bring in and hopefully think, ‘Right, I’ve got some help now up front and in other places’ and be happy to sign a deal. But that’s on Arsenal to make that happen. That’s how you show players and convince them to stay. Watch what we do in the window and then come back and sign. So that’s hopefully what they will do, flex their muscles in the transfer market and prove to him that this is the club to be at."

Saliba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as the Spanish side look to bolster their defense. The Frenchman has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates.

Andrea Berta backed to make an impact at Arsenal by Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell believes Andrea Berta is going to unlock doors for Arsenal in the transfer market and help them get the players they need. He added that the Italian has good working relationship with several key figures around Europe and told the aforementioned publication:

"He’s going to bring a different type of feel. It’s going to unlock some doors that maybe were shut. Everybody comes with their own book or contacts and relationships in the network of European football so that will bring a new dynamic to Arteta’s team. They’ll have to work together but it will take time. Edu had been at the club before, so Berta has to get his feet under the table but he’s also got to work quickly because it’s a big summer coming up for the club."

Andrea Berta joined Arsenal this year after leaving Atletico Madrid. The summer window will be his first assignment at the club.

