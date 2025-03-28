“That’s a horrible jacket” - LA Lakers hero LeBron James pokes fun at journalist for showing up in Manchester United zip-up

LeBron James did not mince words when he spotted a journalist sporting a Manchester United jacket during a recent LA Lakers media session. The basketball icon, who has a stake in Liverpool, immediately called out the attire before questions even began to be asked.

Notably, Liverpool and Manchester United have a historic rivalry, and LeBron James opted to take a dig at the reporter's outfit because of it. James was speaking to LA Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, who wore the Red Devils' jacket, when he quipped (via GOAL):

"That’s a horrible jacket, by the way."

James is an outspoken supporter of Liverpool, having first acquired a 2% stake in the Premier League team in 2011 for $6.5 million. That investment has since become a 1 percent stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Merseyside giants and a number of other top franchises.

Liverpool are giving all of their owners and fans plenty to cheer this season as they close in on the Premier League title. The case is shockingly different for Manchester United, who are currently squabbling for mid-table spots, a far distance from where they once stood as giants of English football.

Five Manchester United players return to training ahead of Forest clash

Five players have returned to training ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on April 1 (via Manchester Evening News). Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Leny Yoro returned to full sessions with the squad, along with goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Shaw has not started a game for United since February 2024 and has missed much of the season. The 29-year-old’s return comes as a timely boost at left-back. Maguire has sat out United’s last four matches with a calf problem sustained in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

Yoro, who has been out since earlier this month with a foot issue, is back to fitness. Bayindir and Heaton’s returns will also solidify the goalkeeping department, ensuring there are more options behind Andre Onana.

Manchester United are struggling to meet expectations this season, but they could end the campaign with a trophy, against all odds. The Red Devils are in the Europa League, where they are widely expected to go the distance, despite their troubling run of domestic form.

Two quarter-final legs against Lyon await them in April. If they get past their French opponents, they could face either Rangers or Athletic Club Bilbao in the semis. A potential final against Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodo/Glimt, or Lazio will await them if they can get past the semi-finals.

