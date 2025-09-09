“That’s my hot take” - Jamie Carragher claims 26-year-old Arsenal star will play instead of Viktor Gyokeres in big games in the future

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will use Kai Havertz in big games over Viktor Gyokeres. He claims that the new signing has not done enough since joining, and the German will return to the starting XI once he is fit.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher admitted that he was not judging players based on three games, but he does not see Gyokeres adapting to the Premier League easily. He believes that Havertz will be the main man up front for Arteta in the big games and said:

"We talked before about not judging players after three games. But there was a lot of talk before he came in with people saying he wasn’t quite good enough despite his amazing goalscoring record. We’ve only seen him for three games and he’s got two goals but he’s not the easiest on the eye, is he? He’s not. I’m still convinced that when Kai Havertz is fit, he will play in the biggest games. That’s my hot take."

Carragher was not the only former Premier League star to make the club. Former Watford striker Troy Deeney also made a similar prediction on talkSPORT after Gyokeres' debut against Manchester United and said:

“Gyokeres, for me, isn’t the answer. I know he’s only one game in, and people will say he’s rusty, but if you look at his movement, the way he was running… There was an incident when he went through and stood on the ball. I think you are going to see Havertz start more games than Gyokeres over the course of the season.”

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres for €73 million this summer after fighting off interest from other clubs. The striker has two goals under his belt in the three Premier League games, both coming against Leeds United at the Emirates.

Viktor Gyokeres is not the missing piece in the puzzle at Arsenal, claimed Sporting CP legend

Sporting CP legend Krasimir Balakov spoke to Flash Score in August and claimed that Viktor Gyokeres was not the missing piece in Arsenal's puzzle. He believes that the striker will not be the reason for Mikel Arteta's side winning the Premier League title and said:

"Certainly they were missing such a player, but I wouldn’t say that’s the only thing. The level in the Premier League is brutal, anyone can trip you up. That’s why consistency is the most important factor there. If Arsenal become champions, it won’t be just because they bought one player, even if he’s a top scorer."

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest next in the Premier League on Saturday, September 13. The Gunners sit third in the table with six points, having won two and lost once in the league so far.

