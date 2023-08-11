"That's a huge W", "This is so cold" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is added to EAFC 24, video goes viral

Fans have reacted after finding out Cristiano Ronaldo's new sleep celebration is in EA FC 24.

The game is a milestone instalment in EA Sports' annual football game release after the company ended their 30-year-long partnership with FIFA. Since the release of the official game cover a month ago, snippets of new additions to the game are regularly being shared.

One such video showed Ronaldo celebrating with his 'sleep' celebration, which he first did after scoring in a 2-1 league victory against Everton in October 2022. That strike, which proved to be the winner at Goodison Park, was his 700th goal in club football.

The video, which is seemingly taken from the Beta version of the game, garnered positive reactions from fans on Twitter. One wrote:

Another added:

Leaks have also shown that Ronaldo is rated at 83 OVR — the lowest since FIFA 04. The 38-year-old isn't in his prime anymore but he is giving fans reasons to celebrate this summer.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has led his team to their second-ever Arab Club Champions Cup this month. He has scored four times across five appearances in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message as Al-Nassr reach Arab Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game as Al-Nassr beat Iraqi side Al-Shorta in the semifinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on 9 August.

The legendary Portuguese striker dispatched a penalty kick in the 75th minute of the game to continue his scoring run. He has now scored a goal in each of his last four matches for Faris Najd.

After the game, 'CR7' took to Instagram to post a message alongside photos of himself celebrating his goal. He wrote:

"Final - here we go!!💪🏼 Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward! 🙌🏼💛💙"

They will play against fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in the final of the competition tomorrow (12 August) at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if. Al-Hilal, boosted by the signings of Malcom, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, will be looking to bag the trophy for the third time in their history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has ample star power behind him too, with Al-Nassr signing Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane and Alex Telles this summer.