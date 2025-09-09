“That’s why I didn’t go” - Di Maria reveals why he refused to attend Lionel Messi playing last World Cup qualifying match in Argentina

Angel Di Maria has opened up on why he did not attend Lionel Messi's last World Cup qualifying match in Argentina. He revealed that he didn't see the emotional night in Buenos Aires because he didn't see it as a goodbye.

The veteran winger, who is no longer with the national team, said that Messi still has games to play for Argentina, so a tribute seemed too early. In an interview with TyC Sports, he said (via MundoAlbiceleste):

“Leo (Messi) hasn’t retired yet. It will be the last qualifying match, but he still has a World Cup and will surely have another match after. For me, it’s not a farewell. That’s why I didn’t go. I spoke with him. I’m happy that he’s still around.”

Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela at Estadio Monumental on September 5. It has become widely recognized as his last competitive qualifier at home, but it will not be his final game, as Di Maria explained.

When Angel Di Maria opened up about playing alongside Lionel Messi

Back in 2024, Angel Di Maria said the highlight of his career was sharing a team with Lionel Messi. Together, they lifted the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 as they both scored in the final against France. They also enjoyed a short stint at Paris Saint-Germain after Messi left Barcelona.

Speaking after a radio appearance in Buenos Aires, the winger discussed his years with the Argentina captain. He said (via GOAL):

"Playing with Messi was the best thing that happened to me in my career. It's the best thing, and after so many years, to create a friendship... the little guy is phenomenal on and off the pitch. I had that chance and I told him after my last game at PSG, 'thank you for letting me live all this with you'.

"When he left Barcelona, Lean (Paredes) and I told him to come and play with us. It never happened that I would go to Barcelona, but all I wanted was to live it with him. Having him every day during that year was something different. It was the icing on the cake for me."

Di Maria stepped away from international football after Copa America 2024, closing his Argentina career on 145 caps, 31 goals, and 32 assists. His numbers will be bested by Lionel Messi's, who has racked up 114 goals and 61 assists in 194 appearances.

