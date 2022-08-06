“That’s why I feel it’s unpalatable” – Gary Neville explains why he is ‘disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United and his conduct regarding the same has invited criticism from club legend Gary Neville. Following a sensational return to Old Trafford last season after 12 years, the Portuguese icon could be on the verge of leaving the club for greener pastures this summer.

United endured a forgettable season, finishing sixth in the table with their worst points total in a season (58), which also saw them miss out on a spot in the 2022-23 Champions League.

Ronaldo, though, had a good season. The Portugal international finished as the highest goal-scorer for United last season with 24 goals from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “The spotlight is on Cristiano [Ronaldo] and that’s not right.”



Erik ten Hag gave a spicy response to a reporter regarding it not only being Cristiano Ronaldo who left Manchester United’s game against Rayo Vallecano early. 🗣 “The spotlight is on Cristiano [Ronaldo] and that’s not right.”Erik ten Hag gave a spicy response to a reporter regarding it not only being Cristiano Ronaldo who left Manchester United’s game against Rayo Vallecano early. https://t.co/EHVzMMSsLM

Cristiano Ronaldo held talks with the United hierarchy in Carrington to express his desire to leave should a good offer come. Although he featured during United's last pre-season fixture against Rayo Vallecano on July 31, he left the field early.

This has understandably raised criticism from Neville, who made his thoughts known on Friday Night Football (via Manchester Evening News) saying:

"If he’s fit you start him and I hope he stays, I’m a little bit disappointed in him. I’m disappointed, to be fair he’s letting the manager go into those press conferences, Cristiano now is a good age, he’s been the greatest player in the world alongside Messi for the last 10 years. He’s got all the experience in the world, would it be too much to ask him to do an interview to clear things up and what he’s thinking?"

B/R Football @brfootball



The rest is history 19 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo bossed Manchester United in a friendly.The rest is history 19 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo bossed Manchester United in a friendly. The rest is history 🔴 https://t.co/UCMunnp56u

He also added:

"Should Manchester United be waiting two or three weeks for their star striker to leave? Or should they say you’re not leaving come May, that would be clarity from the club but then there’s a risk that in two weeks' time, Cristiano throws his toys out the pram and says he’s leaving, that sort of thing that can happen. That’s why I feel it’s unpalatable."

Cristiano Ronaldo's move away from Old Trafford might not be successful this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s intention to leave United might not come to fruition this summer. The Portuguese superstar has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer following the club’s inability to qualify for the Champions League this season.

However, it looks unlikely that the 37-year-old will get the move that he is looking for this window. Cristiano Ronaldo has seen suitors few and far between, with the prospect of signing the forward not an attractive proposition for most big European clubs.

This reality has likely come as a surprise to the Portuguese goalscorer, who still considers himself a big draw in the transfer market. To make matters even more difficult, United remain adamant that they have no intention of letting the forward leave despite his appeals.

The Red Devils are currently in a bit of a bind, with the club having precious few options who can lead the line for Erik ten Hag’s men. The recent injury to Anthony Martial has made it unlikely that Ronaldo will be allowed to leave as he is the only other striker available for the senior team.

With a few weeks still left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will get his desired move away from Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the Red Devils will have to sign attacking reinforcements soon, as the Portuguese forward only has a year left on his deal.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far