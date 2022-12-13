“That’s what I did and it helped me a lot” – Manchester United talent Zidane Iqbal reveals 2 players he looked up to at Old Trafford

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has named United legend Paul Scholes and former Red Devils midfielder Angel Gomes as two players who were his role models at Old Trafford.

Iqbal, an Iraq international born in Manchester, was recently promoted to the senior team by manager Erik ten Hag. The young midfielder's performances in pre-season have earned him a spot in the Red Devils' squad.

zidane iqbal @z10ane 🤲🏼 Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear🤲🏼 Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear❤️🤲🏼 https://t.co/HFPVP0WAF1

The Iraq international highlighted former Manchester United midfielder Gomes, who played in the youth academy before moving to Ligue 1 outfit Lille, as an example of a player that has risen from the grassroots level. He then pointed out Scholes, another Manchester United graduate who played at the highest level under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Over the course of his career at Old Trafford, Scholes registered a whopping 714 appearances, winning 11 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Iqbal told club media (per Manchester United's official website):

"The coaches mentioned Angel Gomes to me. Look at him now, playing for Lille in the Champions League. They mentioned Paul Scholes but they’re obviously the players who played down and have gone on to do well. Obviously, other players have played down and their careers have not gone as successfully as they wanted it to."

He added:

"But I knew I could make the situation really good by looking up to players like Scholes and Angel, if they played down. I look at it as a positive, they’re doing it to better you, so that’s what I did and it helped me a lot."

"I can break through at United" - Manchester United youngster confident of securing a spot in Ten Hag's squad

Iqbal also spoke about fulfilling his dream of breaking into the Manchester United senior team. The Iraq international believes he has the potential to reach great heights in his career while being resolute in his efforts to secure a spot in Erik ten Hag's squad.

Iqbal told the club's media team:

"Obviously, it’s a dream come true for me. Coming through the academy, to be training with the first team every day. I’m still working hard and still pushing every day, just to better myself and learning from these brilliant players just to reach the potential I think I can reach in my career."

"Hopefully, I can break through at United; the club I’ve grown up watching and playing for and, you know, it would be a dream come true."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Zidane Iqbal: "I'm living the dream. Not just me but for my family as well." [mu] #mufc Zidane Iqbal: "I'm living the dream. Not just me but for my family as well." [mu] #mufc

Poll : 0 votes