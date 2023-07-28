“That’s what I learned the most from him” – Diogo Dalot explains how Cristiano Ronaldo ‘helped’ him at Manchester United

Diago Dalot has spoken about how Cristiano Ronaldo helped him at Manchester United. He stated that the Al-Nassr star got him to become disciplined and consistent.

Ronaldo and Dalot have played 50 matches together for club and country. The defender has assisted the forward twice – once for the club against FC Sheriff and the other for the national team against Qatar.

Speaking to ESPN, Dalot stated that Ronaldo made him consistent in a good way and added that he got him disciplined. The Manchester United star also said that he still follows those methods:

"He helped me a lot outside of the pitch, whether it's the way he conducts himself every single day, I think the discipline that he has and he had through all this career, brought me a lot. It was a joy for me to play with him and to be his teammate."

He continued:

"He helped me a lot. I will keep some things to myself, but the general [thing] is that his discipline is what impressed me the most. Because you can be consistent, but you can be consistent in a bad way, and he was disciplined and consistent in a good way. That's what I've learned the most from him."

Diogo Dalot still has a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo Dalot stated in a previous interview that he still had a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. The defender added that the Al-Nassr star is still fulfilling his dream in the Middle East.

The Manchester United player believes the move to Saudi Arabia was an important step in Ronaldo's career. He claimed that the forward's performances have shown that he can adapt anywhere, as he told O Jogo:

"I have a good relationship with [Ronaldo]. Ever since he arrived at Manchester United, we have had this good connection. As is known, he is happy there [Al-Nassr]. I believe he has his dreams, his goals."

He continued:

"He took this important step in his career, to play in another country and league, to show once again that he has enormous adaptability and resilience. The future will only be up to him to say. He still has the ability to give us a show. As a teammate, we really wanted Cristiano to be with us."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 19 matches for Al-Nassr. However, he has not managed to find the back of the net in the last five matches for the Saudi club.