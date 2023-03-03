“That’s all I’m bothered about” – Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool can stop Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is confident his side can contain in-form Marcus Rashford as the Reds take on Manchester United this Sunday at Anfield (March 5).

Liverpool have struggled with consistency and injuries this season. As a result, they currently languish sixth in the Premier League, with 39 points.

The Reds have also been knocked out of both domestic competitions. They look likely to bow out of the UEFA Champions League as well, having lost 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be desperate to finish in the Premier League top four. They have kept four clean sheets in a row in the league. Alexander-Arnold aims to use their newfound confidence to nullify the threat of Manchester United forward Rashford. He said (via Metro):

"The only thing that’s really changed is he’s probably scored a lot more recently but he’s the same player, he’s always a threat and I’m sure he will be a threat on Sunday. It will be a tough game but it’s one I’m looking forward to and it will be a good test."

He added:

"It’s difficult [to stop Rashford]. He’s a player who’s got a lot of weapons in his arsenal but I think it’s more of a team effort, it won’t be just a one-on-one thing. They’ll have more than just Marcus going forward, it’s a team thing and as long the team wins on Sunday, that’s all I’m bothered about."

While Liverpool have massively underperformed this season, Manchester United have been in sensational form under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils strengthened their squad with the signings of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Christian Eriksen last summer. They have since played consistently and find themselves third in the Premier League with 49 points.

They also won the Carabao Cup last Sunday (February 26) by defeating Newcastle United in the final.

Rashford has been rejuvenated this season and has contributed arguably the most to Manchester United. In 39 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledges the threat Manchester United possess

After losing the reverse fixture 2-1 this season in August 2022, Alexander-Arnold will be aware of the threat the Red Devils pose.

In the same aforementioned interview, the Liverpool man acknowledged it would be a difficult game this weekend:

"They’re playing really good football, but the games are never easy when you come up against United. Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a tough fixture and they’ve always got a good team and good players, it’s never an easy game and I’m sure it won’t be easy on Sunday."

He added:

"It’s important for us to get points on the board and that’s where our heads are at, come April and May, that’s when we know we’ll stand but for now we have to make sure we’re in a good position to push on. Three points against a team like [Manchester] United on Sunday will really help us in achieving that."

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 11 games across competitions.

