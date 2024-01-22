"That's all I have to say" - Diogo Jota responds to Alan Shearer's 'fu***ing embarrassing' Liverpool rant

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has hit back at Alan Shearer's x-rated comments on the penalty incident in the Reds' clash against Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured a 4-2 victory over the Magpies courtesy of goals from Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, and a brace from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian converted a penalty in the 86th minute, scoring his second goal of the game.

In the 84th minute of the clash, Jota was one-on-one against Martin Dubravka and took a touch to get around the Newcastle shot-stopper. There seemed to be almost no contact between the keeper and the player and Jota went down in the box a second later, causing controversy over the referee's decision to give the penalty.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer and Arsenal icon Ian Wright were furious with the Portuguese international's actions, insinuating that Jota had faked the fall, and took to social media to express their disappointment with the move. Wright wrote on X:

"Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all!"

Shearer replied to the post, writing:

"F***ing embarrassing."

Expand Tweet

Jota has now responded to the comments from the two Premier League legends, explaining his actions. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward told the Liverpool Echo:

"Listen, of course I saw some comments from ex-players and people who are paid to talk about situations. The only thing I can say is even the keeper said it was a touch and I didn't feel the conditions to stay up."

He added:

"So that's it. Would I rather put the ball in the net than see Mo (Salah) take a penalty? Yes, of course. That's what I like to do - to score goals. That's all I have to say."

Liverpool will next face Fulham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday (24 January).

"I think he is the best finisher" - Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool star who's 'so clincial' after Bournemouth win

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on Diogo Jota after his performance against Bournemouth this weekend. The pundit lauded the Portuguese forward's ability to find the back of the net.

The Reds secured a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (21 January). Jota set up Darwin Nunez's opening goal before scoring two of his own in the second half, with the Liverpool duo bagging a brace each.

Following the match, Carragher heaped praise on Jota's finishing on Sky Sports. The Englishman claimed that the Portugal international was better than four Liverpool icons when it comes to finishing chances.

He said:

"I think of some of the strikers I've played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he [Jota] is the best finisher."

Carragher added:

"Robbie (Fowler) maybe [could be ahead of him] in terms of pure finishing, hard and low, into the corner. But [his two goals against Bournemouth are] typical Jota. When he gets the chance he is so clinical."