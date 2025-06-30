"That's what I take with me" - Di Maria responds when asked to choose GOAT after playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others

Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria was asked to name the best player he has played alongside, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, during his farewell interview with Benfica. However, the former Juventus attacker refused to give a clear preference and lauded all the top players he had played alongside
Di Maria, who retired from international football after the 2024 Copa America, will be joining Rosario Central on a free transfer on July 1. During his illustrious professional career, the 37-year-old has played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), among others.
Di Maria also shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and many more top football stars. Cognising the Argentine attacker's former teammates, he was asked to name the GOAT.
However, Angel Di Maria heaped praise on his former teammates and didn't give a clear preference. The 37-year-old stated that it was difficult for him to choose one. He said (via O Jogo):
"It's very difficult to choose one. I think I had the opportunity to play with an incredible generation of players, because I played with Leo (Messi), I played with Cris (Cristiano Ronaldo), I played with Ibra (Ibrahimovic), I played with Rooney, with Van Persie, with Mbappe, with Neymar... I find it very difficult to choose one."
The 37-year-old added:
"They are all monsters, all top players in the ranking of the best, some for more years, others less, but I had the opportunity to play with almost all of them, or with all of them, if you can say that, so it's difficult to choose one. I have this privilege and I was lucky to be able to play with great players, with goal scorers, with players with the final pass, with players with incredible talent."
"And that's what I take with me, this opportunity and this luck of having been able to play with so many stars," he concluded.
Angel Di Maria scored four goals for Benfica in the FIFA Club World Cup in four games. The Portuguese giants' campaign in the United States came to an end as they lost to Chelsea 4-1 in the Round of 16.
Lionel Messi fails to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record following Round of 16 exit
Lionel Messi has failed to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record of seven goals in the FIFA Club World Cup after Inter Miami's disappointing loss to PSG on Sunday, June 29.
The Argentine superstar has played in the club tournament on four occasions (2009, 2011, 2015, 2025) and has scored six goals. Lionel Messi's teammate, Luis Suarez, has also scored six goals in the tournament in two editions (2015 and 2025).
Suarez and Messi are tied in the second spot with former Real Madrid attackers Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, who have also scored six times in the Club World Cup. Thus, only Cristiano Ronaldo remains the all-time top goalscorer of the club tournament with seven goals in four editions.