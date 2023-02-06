“That’s what I think happened” – Disrespectful Manchester United star blamed for Casemiro red card against Crystal Palace 

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was sent off for putting his hand around Will Hughes' neck during their victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on February 4. Former Charlton Athletic midfielder Darren Ambrose, however, insists that Antony also deserves to get some flak for his part in the incident.

The former Premier League midfielder told talkSPORT.

"Can we go back to why this all happened? I was at the game and about 30 seconds before the incident, Antony picked the ball up and he tried to rainbow flick it over Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell."

He added:

"I was working with [former Manchester United defender] Danny Simpson and we both went: “Ooh.” We both agreed that the next time he gets the ball, he could be in trouble."

Ambrose explained that Antony's showboating and unnecessary reaction to Jeffrey Schlupp's tackle led to the incident. He said:

"They were 2-0 up, cruising, he didn’t need to do that. There’s showboating and expressing yourself and then there’s disrespect and that’s what I think happened. Antony only got a push really but that’s why Schlupp walked towards him and probably mouthed something at him."

He added:

"The reaction after from Antony wasn’t warranted in my opinion. It was a little push from Schlupp, a little cynical foul. It looked worse because it slid down and went into the advertising board a bit."

Ambrose went on to assert that the Manchester United players overreacted to the incident involving Antony and that Casemiro's red card was definitely worth it.

He said:

"But the Manchester United players didn’t need to get involved like that. Erik ten Hag has praised them for protecting their team-mate but they were 2-0 up. If they didn’t react there would have been one yellow card, for Jeffrey Schlupp. It was an over-reaction, there was red mist and it’s definitely a red card."

Following his dismissal at the weekend, Casemiro is now expected to miss Manchester United's next three Premier League fixtures. These include two games against Leeds United and one against Leicester City.

This will definitely come as a big blow to the Red Devils as the Brazilian has been one of their top performers so far this season.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag blames refereeing following Casemiro's red card against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager - Erik Ten Hag

Speaking after the game, Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag admitted that Casemiro was wrong to attack Hughes. The tactician, however, called out the referee over his "inconsistent" officiating.

The Dutchman said:

"Casemiro crossed the line; you saw that. However, I’m unhappy with the inconsistent refereeing; not only this game but also in Palace. They elbowed Martínez and last week with Eriksen."

He added:

“A lot of other players crossed the line, including some Crystal Palace players. VAR didn’t intervene with them."

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer and has since contributed four goals and five assists in 30 games for the club.

