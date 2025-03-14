"That’s what I try to do" - Lamine Yamal explains why he does not feel the pressure at Barcelona

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has insisted that he feels no pressure because he enjoys himself on the pitch. The Spanish forward rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and exploded onto the scene last season under Xavi.

Yamal helped Spain win Euro 2024 last summer, further justifying his rising stock in world football. The 17-year-old has continued his exploits with the Catalans this season, flourishing under Hansi Flick's tutelage.

Yamal has registered 12 goals and 17 assists from 37 games across competitions this season. Despite his age, the Spaniard is now a pivotal figure for Barcelona and has already drawn comparisons with the legendary Lionel Messi.

Speaking to DAZN (as cited by Barca Blaugranes), Yamal revealed the secret to his relaxed mindset.

“When you start, everyone starts from scratch and there’s no pressure. The pressure starts when you have bad games, and you look for excuses like pressure. Pressure doesn’t exist," Yamal said.

He continued:

"If you only think about having a good time and enjoying yourself, there’s no pressure and that’s what I try to do. I’m a creative, fun player. I might not touch the ball for a while, but in a minute I can do fun things.”

Yamal's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, but he has reportedly agreed to a new deal. The teenager will put pen to paper on the contract once he turns 18 this summer.

Will Frenkie de Jong leave Barcelona this summer?

Frenkie de Jong

Hansi Flick has convinced Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer, according to SPORT (via Football España). The Dutch midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Catalans and is yet to sign a new deal.

De Jong initially struggled to break into Flick's plans after an injury at the beginning of the campaign. The situation added to speculation about his future, with reports claiming that the LaLiga giants are ready to cash in on him this year.

However, the 27-year-old has been heavily involved in the starting XI of late and has earned the trust of the German manager. Flick now sees him as a key component in his midfield and is eager for the player to stay.

Recent reports have also stated that Barcelona have offered him a new deal as they look to keep the player at Camp Nou. However, unless the player agrees to an extension, the Blaugrana will be forced to cash in on him this summer.

