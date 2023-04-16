“That’s why I’ve come” – Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus fires Premier League title warning to Manchester City 

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus recently fired a warning at his former club Manchester City. The Gunners and the Cityzens have been involved in a high-intensity Premier League title race. The north Londoners are currently six points ahead of the defending champions.

The Gunners have the chance to end their 19-year-long drought if they win the league this season. They last triumphed in 2003-04, under Arsene Wenger's tutelage.

Jesus claimed that he had been in the same situation before during his time at the Brazilian club Palmeiras. The striker told BBC Sport (via football.london):

"I have experience when Palmeiras was without winning the league for 20 years, here is quite the same. That's why I've come. I'm not saying we'll win the league because nothing is decided yet, but we are there, fighting until the end."

Gabriel Jesus has been a key player for Arsenal since signing from Manchester City in the summer. The Brazilian has so far scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 25 matches since his arrival.

Jesus missed a large chunk of the season after undergoing surgery due to an injury he suffered in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he has been among the goals, scoring three in the last two matches.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus lifted the lid on the team's success

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League

Arsenal's success so far this season has been quite unexpected. Few could have imagined the Gunners leading the league table by a healthy margin at this stage of the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus has now shared that the club's vision is one of the main reasons behind their good performances this season. The Brazilian told BBC Sport:

"It's like the club already have the idea of where they wanna go, you know, when they start doing the works inside. I'm not saying me, myself only, but everyone who has stayed here for us and everyone that has come has helped a lot."

He further spoke about Mikel Arteta's impact, saying:

"First, we know each other a long time ago, you know, and I was training with him at City a lot. You know I was running in a bad period of not scoring goals and he just show me some clips of my goals, of my chances in that time and that helped me a lot."

The Brazilian concluded:

"He's this type of manager, looking for everyone, take care of everyone, not just players but everyone at the club."

Gabriel Jesus is expected to play an important role as Arsenal take on West Ham United next in a Premier League away clash on April 16.

Poll : 0 votes