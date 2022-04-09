"That’s why I went with him" - Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick explains starting Nemanja Matic and dropping Paul Pogba from starting lineup against Everton

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained why he dropped Paul Pogba in favour of Nemanja Matic for the Red Devils' Premier League clash with Everton.

Many United fans have been displeased with Rangnick's decision to go with Matic, 33, over Pogba, 29, given the Serb's lack of game time.

ً @utdrobbo utdreport @utdreport Rangnick: "I had to choose between him [Matić] and Pogba and I decided to start with Nemanja, as a holding six he’s one of the best players we have in possession of the ball so that’s why I went with him." #mulive [mutv] Rangnick: "I had to choose between him [Matić] and Pogba and I decided to start with Nemanja, as a holding six he’s one of the best players we have in possession of the ball so that’s why I went with him." #mulive [mutv] Nobody can complain about Pogba's comments of him having an undefined position at #mufc when in the span of two games his competition for starting the game has been Marcus Rashford & Nemanja Matic — a left winger & a holding midfielder... twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Nobody can complain about Pogba's comments of him having an undefined position at #mufc when in the span of two games his competition for starting the game has been Marcus Rashford & Nemanja Matic — a left winger & a holding midfielder... twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

Pogba is regarded by many as one of United's top midfielders, but Rangnick has explained his decision of not starting with the Frenchman, telling reporters (via MEN):

“I had to choose between him [Matic] and Pogba and I decided to start with Nemanja, as a holding six he’s one of the best players we have in possession of the ball so that’s why I went with him."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🎙• Rangnick: "I had to choose between him [Matić] and Pogba and I decided to start with Nemanja, as a holding six he’s one of the best players we have in possession of the ball so that’s why I went with him." 🎙• Rangnick: "I had to choose between him [Matić] and Pogba and I decided to start with Nemanja, as a holding six he’s one of the best players we have in possession of the ball so that’s why I went with him." #MUFC 🚨🎙• Rangnick: "I had to choose between him [Matić] and Pogba and I decided to start with Nemanja, as a holding six he’s one of the best players we have in possession of the ball so that’s why I went with him." #MUFC 🇩🇪

Pogba's exclusion shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, given the current speculation over his future.

Sky Sports has reported that the Frenchman has been in talks with Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

His contract expires at the end of the season, but he has shown no desire to remain at Old Trafford.

Matic will likely sit back, allowing Fred to push on further up the pitch. That could be a key factor in Manchester United's game plan.

The Brazilian has been in fine form under Rangnick, having added goals to his game and working tirelessly despite United's woes this season.

Manchester United need to go at Everton's defence from the get-go

Despite Pogba's omission the Red Devils have a fearsome attack.

The Toffees are endurint a woeful period under Frank Lampard, having lost seven of their last 11 games.

Their defence has looked shaky all season. Burnley took advantage of Everton's nervousness at the back in their last outing, which has pushed the Toffees further into the relegation battle.

Manchester United should look to pounce from the first whistle amidst the unrest at the Merseyside outfit. With Cristiano Ronaldo coming back into the side, United will fancy their chances.

Despite not hitting the heights many had envisioned the former Juventus star to hit, Ronaldo has still had a decent campaign.

He has scored 12 goals in 24 Premier League games and will look to add to that tally against Frank Lampard's men.

United are in need of three points if they have any hope of finishing in the top four. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points and are in seventh place with eight games remaining.

Edited by Bhargav