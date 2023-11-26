"That’s the most important thing" - Pundit praises Manchester United star for keeping the team in the game in 3-0 win over Everton

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman heaped praise on Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after their Premier League win over the Toffees on Sunday, November 26.

The Red Devils won 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday. Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the third minute with a wondrous overhead kick with perfect technique from a Diogo Dalot cross.

Everton eventually started to gain their footing in the game, creating multiple chances. They created pressure on Onana, who launched the ball out of play at times in the first half. The Toffees, however, couldn't finish off their chances while the Cameroonian also made some crucial saves in the game.

Manchester United scored their second of the night in the 56th minute via a Marcus Rashford penalty. Anthony Martial then completed the scoring in the 75th minute to secure all three points.

After the game, Osman heaped praise on Onana, saying on BBC (via The Boot Room):

“I was a bit critical of him in the first half, getting caught in possession or kicking the ball out and allowing Everton to gather a bit of momentum but in the crucial moments you need your goalkeeper to make saves and when he’s been called upon to keep his team ahead in the game he’s made those crucial saves.

"That’s the most important thing a goalkeeper can do for you."

Onana made six saves, two high claims, and one punch. After a rough start to his Manchester United career, the Cameroonian has improved massively in recent games.

Manchester United forwards dazzle as they see off struggling Everton

Ahead of the clash against Everton on Sunday, Manchester United forwards had combined for just one goal in the Premier League this season. It came in the form of a consolation goal by Marcus Rashford in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September.

On Sunday, however, all three starting forwards scored a goal and put in impressive displays. Garnacho scored his first goal of the season after 16 appearances with a sensational strike. Rashford, meanwhile, taking over penalty duties from skipper Bruno Fernandes, converted well for his second goal of the season.

Martial replaced the injured Rasmus Hojlund against Everton and repaid his faith with his second goal for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils are now sixth in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Toffees, meanwhile, remained 19th, five points behind 17th-placed Luton Town.