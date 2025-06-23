"That's my impression" - Santos president provides update on Neymar's future amid Barcelona return rumors 

Santos President Marcelo Teixeira has shared an update about Neymar Jr's future at the club amid links to Barcelona. He is confident about the Brazilian staying at his boyhood club for a longer time.

Neymar returned to his boyhood side, Santos, in January this year after the termination of his contract with Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Hilal. Since his arrival, the Brazilian has continued to suffer due to recurring injuries and fitness issues. He has made 12 appearances for the Brazilian side this year, recording three goals and three assists. The Selecao superstar's contract is set to expire at the end of June, with no confirmation about his future.

In a conversation on Radio Bandeirantes, Santos President Marcelo Teixeira claimed he is hopeful of Neymar Jr renewing his contract with the club. He said (via Tribal Football):

"We are talking to his team. It is a step forward, we are making a lot of progress in the new negotiations, and we are very close to a new agreement to allow him to stay for a new period. We hope it happens as quickly as possible.It can't be rushed."

He continued:

"It's not a case of, if he doesn't renew, he won't play tomorrow or Sunday. That's not the case. We have no need for Neymar to play now or for the team to return to action. That's my impression. I'm very hopeful for a favorable outcome."

Teixeira's comments came amid the Selecao icon being linked to a sensational return to his former club, Barcelona. The Brazilian is believed to have spent his peak years at the Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017. He has since then been linked to a return to the Catalan side multiple times, although the deal never materialized.

When Barcelona coach Hansi Flick responded to reports of Neymar's potential return to the club

In a March 2025 press conference, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made his stance clear about Neymar Jr's potential return to the club. The German tactician believed it was not his job to discuss, and said (via ESPN):

"It's not my job. (...) We want to keep them [the team] focuse,d and the coach has to be focused as well. This is not my job, this is a job for [sporting director] Deco and the club, so they will do this."

While Neymar is reportedly eager to return to Barcelona, it is unlikely for the reunion to happen as of now. The Catalans are eyeing Nico Williams to reinforce the left winger position this summer, as confirmed by Deco himself.

Moreover, the Brazil international's recurring fitness issues could be a major concern for the Catalan side as he would not come for a low salary. Apart from Barca, the former PSG superstar has also been linked to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Turkish side Fenerbahce in recent months.

