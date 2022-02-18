"That's where he has to improve" - Jens Lehmann points out area Erling Haaland needs to work on

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has become one of the most sought after superstars in world football in the last couple of years. The Norwegian has scored 80 goals and made 21 assists in 79 appearances for the German club since joining in December 2019.

However, he has also had to face multiple fitness issues in his short career so far. The German missed over a month this season due to a hip injury.

BVB Buzz @BVBBuzz Marco Rose has confirmed that Erling Haaland has a hip injury and will be out for the next few weeks #BVB Marco Rose has confirmed that Erling Haaland has a hip injury and will be out for the next few weeks #BVB

This is what former Arsenal and Dortmund goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has suggested the Dortmund striker should focus on as well. He urged the Norwegian to put in more work on his body and fitness. Speaking to BILD, Lehmann said:

"One thing is clear, you are a world-class player if you always play. That's where he [Haaland] has to improve. The likes of Messi, [Phillip] Lahm, Cristiano, Lewy [Robert Lewandowski] have played every game for over 10+ years. If I was a young player today, I'd have them as my role models."

The Norwegian striker also missed Dortmund's 4-2 defeat against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday due to a muscular injury.

Haaland's injury issues in comparison to his peers

Comparing Haaland with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is arguably unfair. The legendary duo have dominated world football for over 13 years now without an extended break and are just unreal to say the least.

However, the Norwegian striker doesn't fare well in terms of injuries when compared to his biggest rival currently, Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland has missed 25 matches for Borussia Dortmund since playing his first game for just over a year ago in January 2020. Mbappe, on the other hand, has missed just 21 matches in almost five years for Paris Saint-Germain since joining them in 2017. This has allowed the Frenchman to rack up 154 goals and 77 assists in 203 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

dukebets.eth @DukeDFS The Haaland v Mbappe debate is going to be fun for the next decade but the injury history could be the deciding factor



Haaland has missed 25 games since his arrival in Jan '20

Mbappe has missed 11 games in the same time frame, 3 of which were from COVID



Mbappe or Haaland? The Haaland v Mbappe debate is going to be fun for the next decade but the injury history could be the deciding factor Haaland has missed 25 games since his arrival in Jan '20 Mbappe has missed 11 games in the same time frame, 3 of which were from COVIDMbappe or Haaland? https://t.co/bib8vP8bPE

The Dortmund striker doesn't fare well against veteran and league rival Robert Lewandowski either. The Norwegian has missed more games due to injury than the experienced Poland international has for Bayern Munich since joining Bayern in 2014!

The likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard are prime examples of superstars who have suffered due to injury issues. Hence, the Norwegian will do well to take their example and work diligently on his fitness if he is to fulfil his potential and dominate football for years to come.

